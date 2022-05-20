Methodist Bishop declares governorship ambition

A Methodist clergy, Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha has declared his aspiration to govern Abia State under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Addressing faithful at the Party Headquarters in Umuahia Friday, Bishop Onuoha, who is also the President, of Vision Africa Radio, Umuahia said he would rule the state through an 11-point agenda which includes Security and Social Welfare, Digital Economy and Information Technology Transformation, Transparency and Accountability, and International Relations/Development Agencies.

Others include Job Creation/Youth and Women Empowerment, Agriculture and Rural Development, Participatory Governance, Education for sustainable development, Accessible Basic Health for All, Trade and Commerce, and Faith Community for Development.

Known as “the Bishop of the Masses”, Bishop Onuoha said he had received several calls to run for the office of the Governor of Abia State in the forthcoming 2023 Abia Governorship Election stating “At first, I went about my life ignoring the calls, the burden of leadership, and what I thought may mean distractions.”

“I have found out that Ndi Abia wants a change, and a re-direction to the path of development, a redeeming from the old trends of governance, and a cleansing that will ensure ourselves and our children can dance to the song of hope and thanksgiving,” he said.

According to him, “These would enable me to deliver the Abia of my dream. Change is possible. I am the Governor Abia people have been praying for. I have garnered a wealth of experience in administration, business, public and private sector, of course, in the religious sector, which is my place of primary assignment, calling and ministry. Let me be the balm and solution to the challenges in Abia State.”





“We can do better in Abia if we all rise up and say it is alright.

“Over the years, we have failed as a people to identify leaders who can heal our land, I am here to serve Abia people with all my strength and knowledge. Over the years, we have failed as a people to identify and utilize our abundant human resources – I am that unifier that will galvanize Abia professionals for the common good of our people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Methodist Bishop declares governorship Methodist Bishop declares governorship

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Methodist Bishop declares governorship Methodist Bishop declares governorship