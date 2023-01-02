Mentally challenged woman gives birth to baby boy in Ibadan; father’s whereabouts unknown

the mother of the newly born baby is known to the people in the area but nobody could pinpoint who is responsible for the pregnancy

A 25-year-old mentally deranged lady identified simply as Lara has given birth to a baby boy on the first day of the New Year at Ayileka street, Odo-Ona Apata in Ido Local Government area of Oyo.

An eyewitness account disclosed that the baby was delivered without external influence at an uncompleted building on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

It was gathered the mother of the newly born baby is known to the people in the area but nobody could pinpoint who is responsible for the pregnancy.

The lady, aside from her mental challenge is suffering from a speech defect. This made it difficult for the residents and passersby to get the details about the pregnancy.

But the people in the neighbourhood have been responsible for all the materials needed.

Our correspondent further gathered that the incident had been reported at Odo Ona Apata Police Station, while the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare has also been contacted.

As at filing this report, the mother and the child were doing well at a private hospital.