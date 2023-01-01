“I contemplated seeing another lady but it’s against my Christian faith. How do I handle this situation?”

‘Konji’: My wife is starving me of sex, frustrated man cries out

A married man (name withheld) has taken his bedroom matters online, accusing his wife of denying him sex.

According to him, his wife complains about his sexual prowess, hence, the reason for the deprivation.

His words;

ALSO READ: VIDEO: I dont want to die unmarried, Nigerian lady gives single guys ‘green light’

“It’s getting to a year now that my wife began starving me of sex. Honestly, I can count how many times I sexed my wife in the last two months and most cases I initiate the engagement.

“She sometimes complains that I love sex too much so I have to endure days without sex. As I type, it’s more than a week since we engaged in an adult activity.

“I contemplated seeing another lady but it’s against my Christian faith. How do I handle this situation?”