McPherson University dedicated to changing, moulding lives ― VC

Vice Chancellor, McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, Professor Francis Igbasan, has stated that the university was established to change and mould the lives of its students.

He noted that the vision of the institution is to build a people of excellence and integrity for service while stating that the mission of the institution is “to provide qualitative, functional and sound education with Godly virtues that will prepare men and women for leadership and positive impact on the Society.”

He said this during a press conference held on Tuesday to herald activities of the institution’s 7th convocation ceremony and investiture ceremony of Dr Mutiu Summonu who is the former Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) as the institution’s 3rd Chancellor on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Igbasan added that the university has provided a conducive environment for the learning and research of its students, adding that the institution being an institution established by the Foursquare Gospel Church is equally open to non-Christians.

He lamented that the population of universities in the country is not enough compared to the population of admission seekers in the country.

While he also noted at the conference on the need for universities and industries to work together in a bid to provide solutions to some problems in the country.

Speaking on the recent report of kidnapping on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, he noted that all plans are being made to ensure the safety of the students and staff of the institution.





He added that in order to make learning easier for the students, some projects such as ICT Centre and e-library, modern nursing laboratories, English Language Laboratory and a modern Mass Communication Studio, well-equipped science laboratories for computer science, Microbiology and Biochemistry programmes were newly commissioned for students’ use.

He added that the institution also has a plan of acquiring a radio transmitter with the aim of starting McU Radio soon.