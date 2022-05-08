Mayweather, Don Moore square up in eight-round fight in Dubai

The city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates UAE will on Saturday, May 14, 2022, host an eight-round fight between the legendary undefeated multi-weight champion, Floyd “Money” Mayweather and fellow unbeaten “Dangerous” Don Moore.

Mayweather (50-0, 27KOs) and Don Moore (18-0-1) will meet in an eight-round, main-event exhibition matchup on the inaugural edition of “The Global Titans Fight Series”, a unique global-boxing event staged “in the skies of Dubai.”

The event will be broadcast live, worldwide, via a premium digital-streaming service.

Presented by Keane CEO FrontRow and Co-owner Global Titans in association with Mayweather Promotions, the historic event will hold the outdoors on the helipad of Dubai’s opulent Burj Al Arab Hotel, UAE’s most iconic hotel and a global flagship and Arabian luxury, will also showcase a fantastic undercard of world-famous combatants such as UFC legend, Anderson Silva facing fellow Brazilian fighting star Bruno Machado.

Details later…

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.