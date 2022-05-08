Female academic, Prof Egbo declares for President

Foremost academic, Prof Benedicta Egbo is set to declare for president on the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) on May 9, 2022.

The scholar is the chairperson of the National Rescue Movement, North America. A philanthropist, Prof. Egbo envisages leveraging her wealth of experience and global goodwill to salvage Nigeria and redirect the ship of the nation to the path of dignity, honour, prosperity and advancement.

According to is time to rescue the nation from poor leadership, unite the citizenry and build a strong, virile, progressive and equitable democratic society.

A statement from Prof. Egbo For President Support said the don is an embodiment of intellectualism and professionalism and will provide the much needed compassionate leadership that will uplift the people’s standards of living if voted into office.

“National Rescue Movement is a mass movement strongly determined to provide progressive governance and return power back to the people on who sovereignty resides.

“The 2023 general election provides another opportunity for the populace to elect credible leaders who will provide dividends of democracy and not carnage as obtainable today.





“For long, Nigerians have been denied and deprived of their basic fundamental rights as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended. Security and welfare of the people are mere mirages as no part of the country is secured from terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and ritual killers.

“Prof. Egbo will effectively address these national embarrassments and make Nigeria great again.

“The national task to rescue Nigeria has begun as Prof. Egbo points the way forward,” the statement added.

