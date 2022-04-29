May Day: Kaduna workers hold special prayers for God’s intervention

Kaduna State workers offered special prayers at Sardauna Memorial College Juma’a Mosque, Kaduna, seeking God’s intervention for workers in the state.

At his weekly Friday sermon, the chief Imam Mallam Liman Sani used the occasion to pray for workers, asking God to touch the hearts of the leaders to have mercy on the workers, as well as to improve their living conditions.

The Imam also prayed for peace, unity and development of the state and the country at large.

Leading the delegation, the chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) Kaduna State Council, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman said a similar prayer was observed last Sunday at a church in the state.

He said the prayers were for the working class, to have a hitch-free May Day celebration, as well as to succeed in the various struggles the leadership of the congress is embarking on behalf of the workers.

Suleiman called on workers to dedicate themselves to their work for the development of the state.





Part of the activities lined up for the May Day celebration is a symposium, prayers at church and mosque, with the final fanfare to be observed on May 1st, at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…