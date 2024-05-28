The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu would address a joint sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday to mark 25 years of democracy in Nigeria.

This followed a statement issued on Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, which had said that rather than make a national broadcast to mark the event, the president would address a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday as part of the programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

The statement said that President Tinubu’s speech would dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since the military ceded power in 1999.

It had also informed that former Senate President, David Mark and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila will also address the parliament.

Also lined up to speak is the former military ruler, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who handed over power to civilian administration in 1999.

At the end of the speeches, President Tinubu will commission the National Assembly Library and Resource Center, now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building, the Onanuga’s statement had said.

But another statement issued later by Ngelale denied that the President would make the address, saying that the earlier statement was both false and unauthorized.

The statement said: “In furtherance of his commitment to delivering good governance, President Bola Tinubu has embarked on the inauguration of strategic projects across the country.

“More transformative projects will be inaugurated by President Tinubu’s administration for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“In view of public commentary concerning the President delivering a speech before a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow, May 29, 2024, it is important to state that this information is false and unauthorized as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event.”