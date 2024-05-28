President Bola Tinubu will address a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday as part of the programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, said the president will not give a broadcast to the nation to celebrate his first anniversary in office.

According to the statement, President Tinubu’s speech will dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since the military ceded power in 1999.

It formed that former Senate President, David Mark and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila will also address the parliament.

Also lined up to speak is the former military ruler, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who handed over power to civilian administration in 1999.

At the end of the speeches, President Tinubu will commission the National Assembly Library and Resource Center, now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.

Meanwhile, while former President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his best wishes to President Tinubu on the completion of his first year in office.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the

former president appealed to all citizens to continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.

He also appealed to them to give their blessings and support to the Tinubu administration so that it can succeed in its efforts to build a Nigeria of our dreams.

President Buhari expressed his wish for a successful tenure in office by the Tinubu administration.

