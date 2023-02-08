By Idahosa Moses | Benin City

THE Vice Chancellor of the Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), Edo State has advised the newly admitted students to strive for academic excellence and discipline during their stay in the school.

Professor Ezemonye, gave the admonition at the university’s 24th Matriculation ceremony, in Okada, as over 1,400 students were administered with the oath matriculation.

He congratulated the new students who he christened “Sapphire” on gaining admission into the school out of the thousands who put in applications

The VC described matriculation as a special milestone that provides opportunity for freshmen and women to be inducted as bona fide members of the academic community.

Ezemonye, added that “the ceremony also provides opportunity for new students to pledge total allegiance to the university authority, through the administration of matriculation oath and signing of the bond of adherence to good behaviour while in the school.

“The university expects its students to maintain the highest standard of discipline in their academic pursuits, interpersonal relationship and private lives.

“In this connection, the university’s policy of compulsory in-campus hostel accommodation for all students shall be sustained, given its salutary impact on the discipline and moral tone of the students.”

Ezemonye who enumerated career Enhancement and Resilience Training, Igbinedion hub, ICT Development as some of the features of the school, said that students of the university, over time, have continued to epitomise excellence in entrepreneurship outside academics.

While informing that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the introduction of new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the school, beginning from.2022/2023 academic session, Ezomonye, said that “all our courses/programmes at the undergraduate level are fully accredited not only by NUC but also by the relevant professional regulatory bodies.”

