Matawalle appoints Islamic scholar billed for execution in Saudi Arabia as SSA

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has appointed the Islamic scholar, Alaramma Ibrahim Ibrahim who was billed for execution in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking, as Senior Special Assistant (SSA).

For four years, Alaramma Ibrahim, a Zamfara State Islamic cleric was billed to be hanged in Saudi Arabia over a wrong trial.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa said it was an emotional reception when Governor Matawalle handed him over to his family on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that Ibrahim was in Saudi Arabia, in early 2016 to perform the lesser Hajj but was arrested by the Saudi police shortly after he has lodged in his hotel room.

He was charged with the offence of drug trafficking following a bag full of a contraband substance linked to his passport was found.

He was left to face the wrath of the law without support from the then state government.

Eventually, he was found guilty in a lower Saudi Court and also in the Upper Court; and when Governor Matawalle assumed office last year the governor vowed to rescue him.

He sent a team of experts with the help of the Federal Government and appealed the case. He employed a team of Saudi lawyers for Ibrahim who proved to the court that the said bag did not belong to Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was finally acquitted early this year but could not return home due to restriction on international flights as a result of COVID-19.

He, however, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport from Lagos today following a night journey from Cotonou.

Governor Matawalle, who announced the appointment of Hafeez Ibrahim as one of his Senior Special Assistants, assured that his administration will continue to fight for the rights of citizens of the state wherever they are.

He said that the travails of Ibrahim is a lesson to international travellers, and should also make them ensure that they are vigilant and careful, especially with their luggage.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…