Housing estate: FCTA set to roll out 30,000 affordable units for staff

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, announced its readiness to roll out about 30000 housing units for the staff of FCTA/Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in Karshi area of Abuja.

It said the project would be executed through its Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD).

Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who made this announcement during the assessment tour of the project in Karshi, promised that the developers are committed to the realization of the project very soon.

In a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the minister noted that at the completion of the project, the staff of the FCT Administration would be more committed to duty, adding that they would also have a sense of ownership of the houses.

According to her: “First and foremost the Karshi tour is to assess the affordable housing project designed for the staff of the FCTA/FCDA. The FCT Administration is committed to affordable housing as mandated by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ensure that there is a provision for affordable housing for indigenous people and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) across the six area councils.

ALSO READ: Equities market opens September on positive note

“So, it happens we have a site in Karshi and we came to inspect it and to look at some possible encroachment. Practically, we are ready to tradeoff and do the needful. We have assessed the whole place to ensure that all the infrastructures are already in place and to ensure that the houses are truly affordable and structures are qualitative.

“We came out today with our development partners, the Family Homes. We have over 30,000 staff waiting already, and we are set to proceed. As for the takeoff, it is as soon as now, but the COVID-19 pandemic which is not peculiar to us but a global pandemic really slow down the pace of development.

“By and large, it is never too late. The developers are also giving us a time frame to expedite action on the project. And quality and affordability as the name imply matters to us.

“The population of FCT staff without credible house is alarming. So, if we want adequate concentration for our staff, then we have to provide them with good accommodation. These housing facilities will encourage them to do more, give them a sense of ownership in the territory. This will boost their standard of living.” She explained.

Also speaking, the Director of Housing, FCT-STDD, Architect Usman Isyaku Bala, maintained that the project would be completed with 24 months, adding that modalities are in place to ensure that staff of the administration are beneficiaries of the scheme.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…