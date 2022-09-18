Masqueraders disrupt church service, flog pastor, worshippers in Plateau

There was pandemonium in the Shikal community of Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Sunday, when masquerades disrupted a church service, flogged the pastor and worshipers alike.

Tribune Online learnt that the incident happened at about 10:45 am when the masquerades and some people forced their way into the church and descended heavily on the pastor and members.

It was gathered that some members of the church tried to put up a defence but were overpowered by the masquerades and others, forcing worshipers to scamper for safety while the church properties worth thousands of naira were destroyed.

A member of the church simply identified as John Nanpor, who was among those beaten to a stupor by the masquerades, said no concrete reason could be given for the invasion but added that the presiding pastor was severely injured as a result of the beating.

“This has been the practice here for quite some time, especially during their yearly masquerade festival. We are pleading with security agencies to assist us in order to avoid breaking of law and order,” he said.

Attempts to speak with the State Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, proved abortive as he could not be reached on his cell phone.

