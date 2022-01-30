Maserati releases new commercial starring Olakira

For Nigerian budding Afrobeat singer, Olakira, 2022 has started on a good footing. From dropping hit single and becoming one of the country’s reigning hit maker, Olakira sealed another deal with car company, Maserati recently fowling the success of his popular song In My Meserati.

Days back Maserati released a captivating visual featuring Afrobeat artiste on their social media platforms and it was a big moment for the singer as fans congratulated him for the major win his career has just recorded.

The advert, R learnt is part of a collaboration between the artiste and the car company, as a result of his hit single “In My Maserati” & the remix with Davido which has garnered over 100 million combined views on Youtube.

The advert was shot in Dubai and features Iranian musician Layla Kardan. The new content features visuals that blend Olakira’s tune with the luxurious Maserati brand. The video tells a story of persistence and passion, from creating the music to cruising in a dream car.

Earlier in the month, the company surprised the singer with the collaboration, which is the first of its kind with any African artiste. The song that was conceived during the pandemic has now become a global hit that is yielding huge dividends for the artiste.