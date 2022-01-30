Cheating: Sammy Okposo deactivates social media accounts

Days after apologising to his wife for cheating on her with a US based lady, embattled gospel singer has deactivated his social media accounts and stayed away from public engagements.

Findings by R on Friday showed that Okposo who is currently having a bad time could not be found or reach on neither his Instagram nor Facebook pages.

Effort to reach him on his Twitter account also proved abortive as he has deactivated it as well after it was gathered that he had deleted the public apology statement he tendered to his wife and gospel industry where he holds sway.

The repentant singer had taken to his Instagram page to issue apology noted that he could not continue to minister until restitution has been made.

According to Okposo, he got involved with a lady intimately alate December 2021 during a trip to the US.

He added that the behavior wasn’t acceptable seeing as he is a married man and a gospel minister.

This comes barely 24 hours after an American-based woman, identified as African Doll, accused the singer of impregnating her.

He wrote: “Dear Friends, I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the right thing to do.

“On my recent trip to the USA (late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I.

“As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.

“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassi