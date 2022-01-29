Marwa warns new NDLEA officers against compromising on drug war

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Marwa (Rtd) has warned newly trained officers of the anti-narcotics body against compromising the renewed war against drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

Marwa gave the warning on Saturday during the passing out parade of 2,000 Narcotic Assistants at the NDLEA Academy, Jos, Plateau state, where he charged the newly trained personnel to beware of the temptation of inducement in the line of their work.

According to him, “It is pertinent that I repeat at this occasion the advice I have given those who went ahead of you. Beware of the lure of filthy lucre. As you go about your duty, there will be inducement with money and calculated efforts to derail you from doing your duty by drug traffickers, fixers and barons.

“Never compromise! Do not forget that society needs protection from these bad actors, and any failure in your duty can directly or indirectly jeopardise society including your family.

“Hence, every encounter with the illicit drug underworld should be a moment of strength and not a moment of weakness.”

While reminding the new officers of the series of steps taken in the past 12 months to reposition the Agency for effectiveness, he said, “Let me assure you that you are coming into the Agency at a very good time. You are coming in at a time when the job has become exciting, challenging and gratifying as well.

“I must also point out that you are a lucky generation of narcotic officers and men because your employment is coming at a time you will be beneficiaries of an enhanced welfare package that includes life insurance and barracks, for which we have received a green light for its construction starting from this year.”

The NDLEA boss who was represented at the occasion by his Special Adviser, Col. Yakubu Bako (Rtd) also told the graduands that the Agency and Nigeria expect much from them.

“You are coming in at a time the Agency has become a place for achievers and not laggards. So, you must know that NDLEA is not a place for indolence. We are a goal-oriented organisation and every officer is to contribute his share to the attainment of organisational goals,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Marwa warns new NDLEA Marwa warns new NDLEA

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Marwa warns new NDLEA Marwa warns new NDLEA