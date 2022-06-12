Marrying second wife has brought me blessings —Yul Edochie

Weeks after welcoming a son from his second wife, popular actor, YulEdochie is in the news again. This time he’s being dragged for saying that marrying another wife has brought God’s blessings to his life.

The actor, despite being bashed by online trolls and some of his colleagues for choosing to expose his family for the wrong reasons on social media, Edochie took to Instagram to reply his critics saying “God works and blesses people in mysterious ways,” adding that “sometimes it takes things we see as disappointments to happen for elevation to come.”

In a long post, Edochie described himself as a man after God’s heart, saying “I wronged my wife from the way I went about it and I have apologised to her sincerely from the bottom of my heart.”

Reeling out new achievements that have trailed him since he welcomed his second wife, the actor maintained that God blesses differently and His ways are not our ways, pointing out that “My wife, May, just signed her first endorsement deal. Something that never happened all these years, and this came from what many saw as disappointments. I have realised God’s ways are different and I know many more deals will come to her because she is a wonderful person.”

Knocking Edochie for constantly bringing his private affairs to the social media and claiming that marrying second wife brought him blessing, veteran actress Georgina Onuoha berated the actor saying there is nothing noble or honourable with what he is doing, adding that “marrying the same woman without the knowledge of your wife until she finds out on social media is the worst kind of betrayal of trust.

“You don’t force polygamy on people when they are not prepared for it. Give them an option; not everyone has the grace to be a polygamist. If not for anything, do it for your kids and family. You have a vast family name to protect, do it with integrity and honour.”





Onuoha continued to rip into Edochie, saying “Discipline is essential for any man, and my dear brother, you are diminishing yours the more you stoop this low still talking about this matter. Such family matters should be left behind the curtains. If you were my direct brother, I will put you on time out and seize your phone at this point, so that your wife, kids and family can heal; these are childish antics,” she concluded.