I don’t regret opting for plastic surgery, Mercy Eke replies critics

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has replied those who keep critcising her decision to opt for plastic surgery to enhance her body shape, saying she has no regret working on her body and going under the knife to give herself the “right shape.”

The winner of the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ Season 4 has been subjected to online bashing in the last few days with online trolls after the death of one Port Harcourt big girl who was said to have died of alleged botched plastic surgery.

Despite heavy criticisms from some of her followers, Eke is not bothered as she maintained that “I am responsible for my life and I am not answerable to anyone trying to demonise me.” Eke insisted that many people who criticise her do worse things that don’t get to the public domain.

While some celebrities condemned the act of body enhancement which is now common, Eke said those who spoke against it were entitled to their opinion, insisting that she opted for plastic surgery because she needed to put her body in the right shape so that she could sell her fashion brand.

The reality TV star, who has been in the limelight for more than three years maintained that: “I did it for myself. I did it to enhance my confidence. I wanted to look good in what I wear. I’m into fashion. I have to have a certain type of body for myself.”