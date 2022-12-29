MariBased 1 speaks on rising career, says his contents will rule the world in 2023

Award- winning singer, MariBased1 is ready to put his music on the global map with his universal music and melody as he continues to build his music brand.

MariBased1 whose music career is gradually attracting positive attention from the media opened up about his original style or rap called the ‘Northern Flow’ and promoting his new single, ‘Xuicide’, saying his style of music can’t be compared to anyone or any style.

According to him, his music and melody have an uplifting vibe that can be felt from anywhere one chooses to listen to it.

Speaking with Tribuneonline about his promising career, the singer said he has a universal sound that is fast penetrating different cultures, insisting that he has what it takes to be one of the most prominent music stars in the world.

He recalled how his two singles ‘Bouncin’ and ‘Score’n’ topped music chats with the latter crossing over 1 million views on Youtube.

“I have a couple of singles that did they right numbers in 2019. Currently I have about five singles that have brought me recognitions from across the world.”

As he gears up for the release of his sophomore album which be titled ‘480z’, the singer hinted that three singles off the album.

MariBased1 who performed recently in Seattle at an event called ‘Fremont Fridays’ where he performed some of his hot singles and his debut album, Mariotto2.