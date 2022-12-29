A look into innovative and localised waste recycling in Africa

The World Bank estimates approximately 2 billion metric tons are generated annually. This is expected to exceed 3.4 billion tons by 2050. Even pre-COVID-19, the world found itself in a spot of trouble when China implemented its waste ban, and other Asian countries fought back against the export of waste.

As the world becomes more aware of the impacts of negligent practices in waste management, some individuals have found innovative ways to manage and recycle waste in their respective countries. We will spin our beam light on one of African finest interesting “eco-preneurs”.

Fela Akinse was determined to find alternative uses for the mounting volumes of trash that threatened increasing waste collection costs in Nigeria. Fela Akinse began to sort through waste, extracting material that could be reused or recycled.

Over 15 years later, Fela Akinse now runs a business called SALUBATA, manufacturing various fashion items such as shoes, bags etc.

He developed an innovative and stylish way of dealing with plastic waste through fashion. His company was formed in 2018 and specialises in making shoes from recycled plastics.

This sustainable solution has not only endeavoured to reduce waste at landfills, but has also generated 112 job opportunities for garbage collectors, women and youth groups.

Akinse and his team at Salubata also contribute 5 per cent of profits from every shoe sale to the costs of feeding children and empowering women in underprivileged communities.

Salubata started making modular shoes from plastic waste such that these shoes can be detached and replaced. So, instead of buying a shoe or more than two shoes, you would only be buying a sole and a number of shoe bodies you want. They trade at Salubataofficial.com and we would see them there.

According to sources Akinse and his Salubata team want to really address the mass market. They have a patent in Nigeria and in the United States on their invention. They also have two design rights and two trademarks.