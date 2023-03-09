Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja

Ahead of March 18 Governorship/State Assembly elections, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has directed all Commissioners of Police and Strategic Commanders posted for the conduct of the polls to mobilise all resources at their disposal for the smooth conduct of the exercise nationwide.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement said that this was in furtherance of the meeting held with Strategic Police Managers in Abuja on Tuesday, to discuss and review topical issues and strategies for more secured electoral processes

It explained that the Officers “are to defend electorates, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and sensitive materials, as well as the electoral process during the conduct of elections on 11th March 2023”.

The statement added; “similarly, the IGP has ordered strategic deployments in accordance with the developed standard operating procedure for polling units to ensure maximum protection against intimidation, harassment, and assault on law-abiding citizens during the electoral process.

“He equally charged all election commanders in various states to take up complaints of intimidation, harassment, and assault reported by individuals/groups for proper investigation”.

It further added that the Police boss assured all Nigerians, particularly electorates and INEC officials that the Force was in synergy with other security agencies to ensure adequate security and protection of fundamental rights nationwide.

