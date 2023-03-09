By: Bola Badmus- Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the traders who lost their goods in the Akere Spare Parts Market in the Ajegunle area, describing it as shameful to link the incident with politics in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, ordered a probe into the sad incident as he visited the scene to assess the situation in the area.

This was just as the governor implored Lagosians to desist from attributing the unfortunate incident to any political party or its agents, saying those who were struggling to make political gains from the incident were being mischievous.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

According to the statement, the governor said it was shameful to take advantage of the misfortune of others to feather some political nests.

The statement reads: “Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commiserated with the traders who lost their goods in the Akere Spare Parts Market in Ajegunle.

“He is shocked by the incident.

“Mr Governor, on behalf of the government, genuinely shares their grief. He has ordered a probe into the fire, which emergency workers have put out.

“Besides, Mr Governor implores Lagosians to desist from attributing the unfortunate incident to any political party or its agents. Those who are struggling to make political gains from the incident are being mischievous.

“It is shameful to take advantage of the misfortune of others to feather some political nests.”





