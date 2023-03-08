Bola Badmus – Lagos

Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, on Wednesday said that the state is too big to be an experimental state, urging Lagosians on the need for Lagosians to vote for continuity by re-electing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, come March 11, 2023.

Hamzat stated this assertion while speaking at an event held by Kwara State indigenes in Lagos State to endorse the re-election of the Governor Sanwo-Olu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidates for the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly Election in the state held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The deputy governor added that Lagos State being the fifth largest economy in Africa, was too important to be handed over to a novice or a learner who lacked the needed competence, experience and intelligence to govern a state like Lagos, appealing to Lagosians to vote Governor Sanwo-Olu and himself who had the experience, competence and intelligence.

“Lagos is too big to be an experimental state. It is too big for a novice, for someone who is learning to take control. We have a governor in Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and a Deputy Governor in Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who understands the geography and necessity of the state.

“So, there is no need to experiment with people who have never held a public office. We need to vote for experience, competence and capability. This is not an experimental state,” he said.

Speaking further, Hamzat said the governor and himself both served in the administrations of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babatunde Raji Fashola and understood the Lagos State Project, adding that they both had experience needed to sustain a Greater Lagos.

The deputy governor charged Lagosians to come out and vote in en masse in the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly Election, saying that there was no need to be scared.

He stressed that they should not only come out to vote, and also call their family members, friends and neighbors, letting them know that the election was about protecting the heritage and the future of their children.

In his Opening Remarks, the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed that the gathering was to assure the state governor of their support to ensure victory for his re-election in the state come Saturday, March 11.

The minister noted that this was to express their appreciation to the people and government of Lagos State for accommodating them and extending the hands of fellowship to ‘Kwarans’ in the state which had been beneficial to both parties politically, economically and socially.

He, therefore, charged his kinsmen to go back to their various communities, wards and polling booths to ensure victory for the governor and all House of Assembly candidates under the APC in the state.





The minister stated that the relationship between the people of Kwara State and Lagos State dated back centuries and was a proud product of this association, adding: “I say a big thank you to the people of Lagos who have accommodated and tolerated us for this length of time.”

