MAPOLY alumni turn sod of N80m legacy project

Graduates of the Marketing department (94 set) of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, have commenced the construction of a N80 million building for the institution.
This was disclosed by the acting Rector of the school, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, on Thursday, during the foundation laying ceremony of the building tagged “Legacy Project”, adding that the building would comprise e-library; seminar hall; lecturers’ offices; supermarket among others.
Odedeji said the donation by the former students would complement the state’s government effort to fund the educational sector.
He explained that the polytechnic had taken the decision to lay emphasis on entrepreneurship programmes in order to encourage skill acquisition amongst the students.
The acting rector added that in line with the decision, the school would, in the near future begin issuance of dual certificates to its graduates – one on the course they studied while the other on the skills acquired.
“Before, if a student is admitted for a programme in MAPOLY, he/she will graduate with the course of study but we are trying to change the narrative because we now lay emphasis on entrepreneurship.
“In line with this, we have taken a decision that in the future, our students will be graduating with dual certificate; the first one in the course they studied as well as being certificated in a trade,” Odedeji said.
The President of the set, Adeyanju Adelakun, said it became imperative to give back to the school, hence, the donation of the building, adding that the project is projected to be completed by December 2022.
The project, which Adelakun said is 21st century compliant will cost the 94 Set s sum of N80m.
“We wanted to give back to the school and we felt this has not been done by anybody before. And we said let’s be the first set to do this. I have confidence in my team,” Adelakun added.
