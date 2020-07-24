Many trapped as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

A two-storey building has collapsed along Cemetery road, opposite the health centre in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Many persons are said to have been trapped in the rubbles of the collapsed building.

The two-storey building which houses shops and residential apartments collapsed just after noon on Friday.

Tribune Online gathered that men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) arrived at the scene within fifteen minutes.

The LASEMA officials cordoned off the area swiftly and commenced rescue operations immediately.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Yoruba Summit Group (YSG), comprising Yoruba leaders drawn from different spheres of life, on Thursday said there was an urgent need to restructure the country now, warning that any attempt to go ahead with elections in 2023 without addressing the issue would spell doom for Nigeria… Read Full Story

A leading rights advocate and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana, on Thursday opened up on the secret meeting he had with the late Isa Funtua during the detention of media personality, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Service (DSS)… Read Full Story

THE Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate alleged financial recklessness of the interim management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has asked the Professor Daniel Pondei-led IMC to refund the sum of N4.932 billion to the account of the NDDC… Read Full Story