Many trapped as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

A two-storey building has collapsed along Cemetery road, opposite the health centre in Ebute Metta, Lagos.
Many persons are said to have been trapped in the rubbles of the collapsed building.
The two-storey building which houses shops and residential apartments collapsed just after noon on Friday.
Tribune Online gathered that men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) arrived at the scene within fifteen minutes.
The LASEMA officials cordoned off the area swiftly and commenced rescue operations immediately.
