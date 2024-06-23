Veteran gospel musician, Pastor Joseph Adelakun, popularly known as Baba Ayewa, is one of the cleric-cum-musician who has dignified himself in the gospel music ministry and the vineyard. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks about life after 75 and his successful journey from an Indian hemp smoker to a vessel unto God.

YOU have always remained fresh, even as a veteran gospel musician. What is the secret?

Honestly, it has been God, and I appreciate Him for the special grace bestowed on me since I received the calling even right in the barracks. I think what has made my musical works exceptional is that I have devoted my life to being a humble servant to my creator and disseminating His message through divine wisdom.

Virtually all my musical works are in parables and also full of wisdom. God speaks to me and guides me through divine wisdom in my delivery. I don’t rush to deliver messages or produce songs. I act on God’s ordinance. As a result of this, I have no fear of the acceptance of any of my work. Hebrews 11 VS 6 also established the importance of those who diligently seek God. For instance, the record I did then, where I described Babangida as Maradona. I had to apply wisdom to the song by not mentioning his name directly. Same as referring to Abacha as a feeding bottle, but the wise ones could interpret the songs and also get the message.

I was privileged to know all the gimmicks the two personalities played then because I was in the army then, and my boss, General Ajayi was a senior officer to General Babangida.

Also, when God instructed me to preach about His second coming. I felt it was not new to people and that they might not take it seriously. I went back to God and He gave me the story of the 10 virgins in the scriptures. Afterward, I consulted the Holy Spirit, and eventually, I got the lyrics divinely. God speaks with me mostly in the dream. If you diligently work with God, He respectfully speaks with you. We still have true men of God and usually prefer to be unknown, unlike the so-called prophets who want to be famous. I am a very sensitive and selective person. I am conscious of who I associate with because I don’t want to get stained by any ungodly acts by anyone.

With your experience during the military era and now, what is your take on the situation of the country?

I strongly believe that Nigeria will soon be a better place. I am not a politician, but I have a strong conviction that our country will be better if we can unite with the present government. It is obvious that President Tinubu has a strong determination to make Nigeria better, but some forces, even within the government are sabotaging his effort. I want to urge President Tinubu not to give room for any distraction; I also charge Nigerians to be courageous in ensuring the restoration of Nigeria. It is our collective effort to fight against anything that will draw us backward.

With my experience in the army. I will not support the military should take over. It won’t be funny. If we all get it right the democratic system will make us thrive as a nation. The president should forge ahead, though he has his past issues. Who knows that Saul of Tarsus will become Paul the Apostle that God will use? Many people don’t know God can transform the bad into good.

Nigerians are still lamenting over the current situation of the country, especially the fuel, food, and electricity inflation. What is the way out?

The problem is affecting everyone. I am also feeling it. The Yam flower I love so much is now expensive. It is only God that can help us. I am convinced that Nigeria will still be better. Things will soon become surplus. What we need is genuine cooperation from all and sundry. If we can be patient with the government we will still experience a great miracle. Some people believe the peace and progress of the country will affect them, so they are looking for every means to sabotage the system. That is why they are using kidnapping, inflation, and other economic problems to affect the smooth sailing of the country.

Many great personalities are the source of Nigeria’s problems, but the problem is who will apprehend them? Those that are causing problems are the ones that the government is taking care of and treating as kings because they want to remain wealthy all their lives. I only tell clerics not to relent in their prayers.

Many Nigerians have concluded that you are using your popular song, “Amona” to attack the leaders of the country. How will you react to this?

God intentionally raised some prophets in some seasons to give a prophecy that stands the test of time. ‘Amona’ was a covenant record. It was produced at Iyanda Record in 1980. The song is in two series. I did the first one before 1980 and the second one was produced at Iyanda Record under the umbrella of Ogooluwa Kitan. The same record we did that time was what God instructed me that He wants to use again. I was worried that the song wouldn’t be widely accepted because of the Yoruba language, but today, the song is still relevant and widely accepted in the universe.

The main message in that song is that it is not we humans who can solve the problems of this nation, but God. I know I used to mention presidents that have ruled us since the military era down to the present democratic president. It is to simply make us understand that the answer to our problem is only God. Even if we have an angel as Nigeria’s president, people will still complain. Let us all put our trust in God and pray for our leaders. I am not attacking any past or present government, but I am telling Nigerians that they are mere humans and not God. If God does not take charge our problems will persist.

I remember when I performed alongside music legend, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, the late Gbenga Adeboye, Sunny Okosun, and Orlando Owoh. We all met at Ajitena’s place in London. The late Myles Munroe and his wife were marveled when I was performing the song. He asked Ajitena why people stood and reacted to the song without ordering them. He took the microphone later and said Ebenezer Obey and Ayewa would come and minister in the Bahamas. The song is a covenant between me and God for my acceptance to work for God. It is compensation for adhering to the work of the ministry. I left the military in 1983.

So, I went to pray on the jacket of the record at Apostle Olabode’s church. He saw the jacket too and prophesied that the record would be relevant till the second coming of Christ. I have other powerful songs, but Amona is unique. We fasted at the studio to produce the song. I treated my band with serious discipline as a former military man and I am proud of them today because they are all successful. Pastor Kunle Ajayi who is with Pastor Adeboye now was my guitarist then, and my dear daughter, Esther Igbekele, who is now doing well in the gospel music ministry was in my band too. Also, Joke Omoolope, Oyeyemi. The relationship was so smooth then. We used a singlet engraved with Ayewa as our uniform then. I would say that God intentionally endowed me with an everlasting grace to excel in this calling.

What was the connection between you and the music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi?

I did a record in 1982 and we wanted to launch it. So, Baba Ogooluwa said why didn’t I invite Baba Obey because he loves gospel music. It was a few days before the event. He later told me that he had informed Ebenezer about the event. We heard a big noise while the programme was on. We saw security men ushering a white Bluebird into the premises and Baba Obey’s arrival rent the air. The programme had to stop. I was shocked. I have never met him in person before then. I only buy and listen to his records at the barracks way back. He gave the highest donation at the launching of the album then. He donated N200. So, I later went to appreciate him and the relationship began to grow. Since then, he has been very supportive of my music career. His family also loved me. One day, I revealed to him what God told me about him that he should stop praising people, but only Him. He acknowledged it and with time God revealed Himself to him. I would say that our relationship is divine. There had been several requests that we should sing together, which is a welcomed idea. I want people to watch out for it.

Despite being a veteran gospel musician, you still stand out. What is the secret?

The military lifestyle has helped me greatly. I have also chosen to live a disciplined life. I tried to maintain cordial relationships among all my fellow ministers. I don’t get carried away during ministration; I am always time conscious and I allow the Holy Spirit to always lead me in everything I do. Even at gunpoint, I must make altar call at every ministration. This is a covenant between me and God. My song ministration is to win souls and not a jambore.

Again, I have been taking good care of myself as well as maintaining a peaceful life. I thank God for giving me sound health. I am not nursing any ailment. I am not allergic to any food. My mother made me love amala and gbegiri, so I crave swallows a lot, but I don’t eat beyond 7 pm now. I have a garden where I get natural and organic things from. Importantly, I am contended with what God has given me so far. I don’t envy wpeople. People still bless me to date without begging and I am appreciative.

I have a silent foundation that supports people because I know how it feels to struggle. I lost my dad at age 16 and it was not easy for me to survive. God has blessed me and I will not hesitate to bless others. I cherish my simple life. I want to remain humble in God’s presence till the end. My music ministry will clock 48 years by December and this can only be God.

You clocked 75 recently, how do you feel attaining this age?

I, honestly, see it as a special grace of God and I am grateful to God that I attained 75 in sound and good health. This is a unique age for me because I am also retiring from active service as a cleric under the Christ Apostolic Church mission. The unique part is that I have handed over my church to the CAC authority just last week so that I can face my music ministry squarely. It is a covenant between me and God. He gave me the grace to handle the church for 27 years without any crisis. So, I decided to return the entire property of the church, including the auditorium, and offices sitting on one acre of land, to God as an appreciation. I informed my wife and my children and they cooperated with me.

Now that you revealed that you want to face your music more even as a veteran, what should your fans expect from you anytime soon?

I am not getting tired of music. I have a lot in stock. God gave me a message recently tagged, ‘Light’ and the work is almost ready. The message is in two parts; the second coming of Christ and a message for the nation. God told me to collaborate with a music minister and He divinely chose Sola Allyson. I prayed over it and I approached her and she came over. She was inspired when she listened to the work and she flowed freely to infuse her part in the work. I still have more works that will give people reasons to move closer and reference God.

How have you been able to overcome temptations?

It is not news that musicians encounter temptations, but I thank God for making me a disciplined person. I don’t have anyone aside from my wife. I was so strict even as a soldier and a core Muslim. I would threaten to slap any adamant lady. Interestingly, there was an intermediary between my wife and me when we wanted to marry. I didn’t speak to her directly. The temptation was tense when the fame came, but God always gave me a narrow escape. I pleaded with God that I didn’t want to after my father who married five wives, but he was a very good father.

God took the totality of my life, I stopped smoking Indian hemp, and cigarettes as well as stopped alcohol. I take care of myself. I hate dirt and I am glad that my children and grandchildren are taking after me.

How would you describe your early life?

I have a good parent and I thank God for their lives. I started my primary education in 1956. It was 1955, actually, but I was sent back home because my hands could not reach my ears that year. I completed my primary education in 1962 and I was admitted to a modern school in 1965. But my dad died that year and it affected my education. My uncle later told me to come to Ibadan that year. I told him I wanted to go to Olivet, I got admission, but there was no money to process it. I had the opportunity to go to other technical schools but there was no fund.

So, someone introduced us to a technical centre at Ogunpa in Ibadan. It was like Owode Onirin in Lagos. It was there I learnt electrical engineering from 1966 to 1968. One of our bosses who left to join the army came around. My visit to his place made me turn into an Indian hemp smoker. It was through him I became a soldier in 1968 and I left the army in 1982, though my boss didn’t release me that year until 1983.

