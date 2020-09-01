Manager docked over alleged misappropriation

A 27- year-old, Manager, Godwin Edet, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, over alleged misappropriation of N669, 811.

The police charged Edet, who resides in Kubwa, Abuja is charged with criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the defendant, a manager at “Approach Nigeria Limited”, a company was entrusted with N1.165 million by the Managing Director of the company, Mr Chika Anthony between February and May.

The prosecution said the defendant misappropriated N669, 811 from the said sum.

He said that during police investigations, N20, 000 was recovered from him.

Okpa said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 314, 309 and 321 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Taiye Okoya, urged the court to grant bail to his client in the most liberal terms.

He said that a reliable surety would be provided if his client is granted bail.

The judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also ordered that the surety must present means of identification and adjourned the case until Sept. 18 for hearing.

(NAN)

