Electrician docked over alleged criminal breach of trust, cheating

An electrician, David Onor, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, over alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The police charged Onor, who resides in Kubwa, Abuja with theft, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Adewale Abbas reported the matter at Byazhin Police Station on Aug. 18.

Okpa alleged that the defendant dishonestly collected N30, 000 from the complainant for a three-phase meter, N8, 500 and N6, 000 consecutively for repairs.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant did not execute the job.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 288, 312 and 320 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Taiye Okoya prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also ordered that the surety must present means of identification and adjourned the case until Sept. 15 for hearing.

(NAN)

