Man stabs wife to death over suspicion of infidelity

A 46-year-old man, Sobola Olatunji, has been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing his 38-year-old wife, Momudat, on suspicion of infidelity.

The suspect, a staff of Remo North Local Government Area of the state was reported to have stabbed the victim at the back when the duo engaged in a physical fight.

The incident was reported at Owode-Egba Divisional Police Headquarters, by the father of the deceased, Alhaji Ambali Yinusa.

The father of three in a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he stabbed his wife of 20 years to death, over suspicion of engaging in extramarital affairs.

He said various text messages on her phone was an indication that his wife was in a relationship with different men.

Following the complaint, the DPO of Owode Egba Police Division, CSP Matthew Ediae, led detectives to the scene and arrested Olatunji.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egba Division, CSP Matthew Ediae dispatched his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment. But while the treatment was going on, the victim gave up the ghost.

“On interrogation, the suspect who claimed to have married to the deceased for 20yrs alleged that he suspected his wife to have been having an extramarital relationship because of some text messages he saw on her phone. He stated further that it was when he challenged his late wife about his suspicions that fight broke out between them which eventually led to the death of the mother of three.

” The corpse of the deceased had been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University teaching hospital morgue for autopsy,” said the statement.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…Man stabs wife to death over suspicion of infidelity

Man stabs wife to death over suspicion of infidelity