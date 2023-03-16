Yomi Ayeleso

A middle-aged man identified as Segun has stabbed one of his neighbors to death for interfering and preventing him from assaulting his girlfriend in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

Nigerian Tribune gathered the incident on Thursday morning around the Awedele area of the state capital.

It was gathered that the deceased in several occasions in the past had always stopped the man from assaulting his wife in the compound.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity said the suspect had a disagreement with his girlfriend over money which resulted in brickbats and physical assault on Thursday morning.

He said, ” the (deceased) neighbor who was not comfortable with the act intervened and made attempt to reprimand the suspect, a situation that led to physical combat from where the deceased was stabbed in his hand.

” Though he was rushed to the hospital, he gave up the ghost because the knife had cut a sensitive vein connected to his heart.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Police Command, DSP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident

The PPRO said the suspect had been arrested for further investigation, adding that, ” the suspect will be prosecuted after thorough investigations.”