MAN partners Tech-U on transfer of industrial skills

THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states branch has partnered with the First Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State, in a bid to transfer industrial skills to the institution’s students.

Speaking during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding at the university campus on Tuesday, the chairman of MAN, Mr Samuel Kolawole, explained that the collaboration was aimed at helping students blend theory with practice.

Kolawole said: “We have been trying to work with universities on this particular collaboration, which will help students marry theory which they are being taught with the practical aspects of their profession.

“‘I want to commend the First Technical University for this idea. There are several institutions of learning in this country that have been in existence for decades and are not taking advantage of this type of collaboration, so this is a wonderful idea by the First Technical University.”

Kolawole further added that MAN’s collaboration with the institution would help find solutions to problems through research conducted by students.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor, Professor Ayobami Salami, lauded MAN for the collaboration, saying it would help boost the practical industrial skills of students.

Professor Salami said: “As a university, we have recognised the critical role MAN plays in the development of the technical sector, and it is also the objective of the university to produce skilled graduates who are employable, as well as who will be employers of labour.”