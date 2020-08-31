Man in court over alleged malicious damage

A 48-year-old man, Eze Linus, on Monday appeared in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos over alleged malicious damage.

The police charged Linus, whose address was not provided, with malicious damage.

The Prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 17 at about 6 a.m. at No 2, Ayobami str; Odogunyan in Ikorodu.

Iberedem said that the defendant maliciously damaged both side door glasses and fuel tank cover of a Renault, belonging to Mr Solomon Oriade.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Sections 340 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate T.A. Elias admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one responsible surety in like sum.

Elias adjourned the case until Sept.3, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 340 prescribes three years imprisonment for any convicted offender of the charge of malicious damage.

(NAN)

malicious damage