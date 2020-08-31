FRSC impounds 150 vehicles, arraigns 47 for traffic violation in Oyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Command, says it impounded 150 vehicles and prosecuted 47 persons during a special patrol in August code name – Operation Scorpion II.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the special nationwide patrol by the corps, which was to stop the movement of unlatched containers on an articulated truck, was held between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mrs Chukwurah Uche, who told journalists on Monday during the inauguration of Operation Scorpion III in the state, said that the essence of the third phase of the exercise was to eradicate the issue completely.

“In our last operation, we impounded 150 vehicles, out of which 40 were unlatched and arraigned 47 persons at the mobile court and with this we noticed that they are getting to comply.

The operation has been very effective and we could see that we are getting to 50 per cent compliance. We have been able to make so many of the haulage companies carrying goods to comply with the rules.

” The essence of this Operation Scorpion III and subsequent Scorpion operation is to make sure we wipe out the issue of falling of contains on our roads,’’ Uche said.

The sector commander said that the operation would not end with Operation Scorpion III, but that the operation would continue until everybody complied with the rules.

She said that the command had recorded 50 per cent compliance in the state since the commencement of the operation in the state.

Uche urged all motorists to drive to stay alive, saying “life has no duplicate.

“I don’t think we should be happy when we see containers falling on the road and just killing people because of the negligence of the drivers,” she said.

NAN reports that the corps had arrested no fewer than four vehicles for overloading as at the time of filing this report.

