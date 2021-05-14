MAN holds Eid-el-Fitr funfair in Ibadan

THE Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ibadan branch, on Thursday, celebrated its annual Eid-el-Fitr Fun Fair and Family Day at its headquarters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

At the event, the chairman of the branch, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdul Ganiy, congratulated members of the association on the successful completion of the 1442 Ramadan fast and the privilege to witness another edition of the programme.

The high point of the programme was the decoration of the Muslim Model Family of the Year, the family of Alhaji Tasleem Busari (SAN).

Alhaji Abdul Ganiy described Alhaji Tasleem Busari, the son of a former national president of the association, the late High Chief Abdur Rafiu Alarape Busari, as a devout Muslim who chose a quiet way to propagate Islam.

“His family is acknowledged for keeping family ties and for noiseless generosity. May Allah continue to uphold the noble family,” the MAN chairman said.

He commended members of the association for what he called their ceaseless invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the organisation and the sustenance of the legacy of the founding fathers.

