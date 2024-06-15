AN Area Court at Center-Igboro, Ilorin, Kwara State has dissolved the marriage between Majeed Suleiman and Ganiyat Suleiman on the request of husband, over wife’s adultery.

The presiding Judge, AbdulKadir Ahmed said that having listened to the two parties, the court noticed that there was frustration in the attitude of the petitioner while the respondent displayed a nonchalant attitude.

According to Ahmed, divorce was not something to hurriedly conclude on, but in a situation when the petitioner insisted and behaved like he could no longer tolerate his partner, divorce should be considered.

The judge thereby dissolved the marriage between the petitioner and the respondent, and ordered that the respondent should observe her three months Iddah period in her matrimonial home.

He also ruled that divorce certificate should not be issued to the respondent until she observed all the necessary steps of divorce, while the petitioner should continue to perform his responsibility on her.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner had earlier told the court that his wife was having an extramarital affair over seven years, adding that he could no longer tolerate her.

“I am only in court because I don’t want to take law into my hands.

“I would have loved to beat her to a pulp and throw her and her belongings out of my house.

“I can no longer tolerate my wife’s extramarital activities,” he said.

The respondent, however, said that she was still interested in their marriage.

According to her, she tried to iron out the issue with the petitioner, but he bluntly refused to her audience.

