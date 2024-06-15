ONE Suleiman Gatta has filed for divorce at Area Court, Centre-Igboro Ilorin, Kwara State, due to his wife’s disrespectful attitude to his parents and siblings.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Suleiman told the court that the defendant, Balikis Adeyemi, did not like his parents and siblings, saying that she always had issues with them.

He also said that his wife did not appreciate all the things he gave her, adding that she cursed him anytime they had misunderstanding.

He, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve their marriage.

The defendant, however, denied all the allegations against her by the petitioner, saying that she did not have any problem with her in-laws.

She told the court that the respondent always got angry over issues, especially things like food and child upbringing.

The presiding Judge, Shehu Ajimobi, told the wife to apologise to her husband and turn a new leaf.

He also advised the petitioner to exercise patience and grant his wife some benefits of doubt, hoping that she would change for the better.

But the petitioner insisted on divorce.

The judge therefore ordered the two parties to come to court with their parents on the next adjourned date.

