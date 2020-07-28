Man arraigned for raping grandmother in Ondo

Metro
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, had ordered the remand of a 24- year old farmer, Haruna Muhammed into the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department for raping a 50-year-old woman.

Muhammed was said to have raped the 50-year-old grandmother, Ibukun Akinlo, in her farm on July 8, 2020, along Lalepa/Akinfosile road at Igbotako area of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The accused who was dragged to the Court on a one-count charge to forcefully have carnal knowledge of the woman, raping the 50-year-old.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Augustine Omhenimhen, said the offences were punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code CAP 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

Inspector Omhenihen urged the court to remand the accused person pending legal advice of the Department of Public Prosecution.

However, the plea of Haruna was not taken by the Court.

The Presiding Magistrate, Rasheedat Yakubu, ordered the remand of Mohammed to the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department pending legal advice from DPP.

Ondo

