Man allegedly Kills Wife Over N10m in Ondo

Police from Ondo state have arrested a 42-year-old businessman, Kelechukwu Onuka, who was alleged to have killed his wife, Nnena Kelechukwu, in the Aratunsi area of Oke Aro, Akure, the state capital, over a misunderstanding on the sum of N10m.

Onuka who was a business partner with his late wife was said to have discovered her wife hiding the sum of N10m for him without knowing the source of the money, as they were said to be operating a joint business account.

Onuka, a native of Anambra state was said to accuse his wife of keeping the money away from him which led to an open confrontation the man reportedly reached for a heavy object and he hit his wife on the head and she died instantly.

According to a neighbour, Mrs Grace Adebowale disclosed that the deceased who was running a cosmetics store at Oja Oba with her husband approached her to assist in getting a good building contractor.

She said that one of the deceased’s family members who reside abroad sent her N10m to assist in constructing a building in Akure but never mentioned it to her husband who found out later from another source.

“It’s unfortunate that it turned out this way because she told me she needed a good contractor that will help her build her sister’s house.

“We started hearing their arguments but we assumed it was a normal argument until the man started calling the wife and called for help but the woman gave up before help could reach her.

The neighbours invited men of the Ondo State Police Command at “B” Division who arrested the husband and transferred the case to the State Police headquarters

Contacted, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the incident and said it was a case of domestic violence but the man had been arrested

She said the case had been transferred to the state CID while an investigation commenced into the matter.

