Man allegedly kills stepdaughter in Ondo

A middle-aged man identified as Muyiwa has been arrested by the men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly killing his stepdaughter, Seyifunmi Oluwarotimi.

The incident occurred in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state in the early hour of Friday in his house.

It was gathered that the mother of the little girl discovered life-threatening wounds on the body of the girl in the morning when the girl failed to wake up on time on Friday morning.

According to a source, the alleged stepfather took the girl out in the middle of the night to urinate at around 2 am.

The source said, “Both the wife and husband are living together, but Muyiwa was said to have taken Seyifunmi outside the house around 2 am to urinate.

“He has been doing this most nights to avoid bed-wetting, but when he returned with his stepdaughter this time, no one knew what happened exactly.

His wife raised alarm after she saw the wounds all over her daughter’s body in the morning and had to rush the girl to the hospital.

“Suspicion aroused when the husband couldn’t give an account of what happened to Seyifunmi”

The source added that the police were alerted by residents after the child was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said the alleged stepfather, Muyiwa had been arrested.

She said the corpse of the young girl has been deposited at the morgue while an investigation has commenced to unravel the cause of the bruises on her body, leading to her death.

