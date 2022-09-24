Obi’s supporters hold rally in Kwara

Supporters of Peter Obi/Ahmed Datti’s presidential ambition on Saturday in Ilorin, Kwara state organised a million-man match around the state capital in support of their candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The group made up of young people trooped out in large numbers and gathered at the Stella Obasanjo Multi-Purpose Hall Junction, along Ajase-Ipo road in the state capital, with branded T-shirts and posters of the presidential candidate and his running mate around 10 am.

Speaking with journalists, Mr. Aloysius Nwora, Kwara State Coordinator of the Coalition of Obi Support Groups, said that the rally was in solidarity with the political aspiration of Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State.

“We are having a health walk in solidarity for our principal, Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti. The essence of this rally is to counter what is happening in social media or media generally that Obi has no structure.

“We want to clear those saying such that Obi has a structure and we are the structure. They said Labour Party has no structure; we agree with them because we are not politicians, but individuals with a passion to make a change in the country through ballot revolution,” he said.

On the chances of Obi/Datti in the 2023 General Elections, the coordinator said “I am not a member of Labour Party and I can’t speak for them but I can boldly speak for the movement.

“This movement has covered the whole 16 local government areas in Kwara state alone and same in other states in Nigeria.

“Masses and youths, in particular, are our real structure and you can see it with the level of turnout today.”

Also speaking, Omoniyi Idowu, a state Coordinator for Peter Obi Youth Vanguard and Secretary for Coalition of Peter Obi in Kwara state said “we are only here for solidarity rally because as our slogan, we are obidiently useful, we are not here to disturb the peace of the people in the state.

