Man accused of sleeping with underage granted N500k bail in Imo

A Magistrate Court in Owerri has granted a ₦500,000 bail bond to a man, Emeka Ihekwugba, who is accused of having carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old girl (name withheld).

Ihekwugba, a returnee from abroad, was arraigned by the police before Magistrate Adaora Ariche on a two-count charge.

The charges preferred against him by Samson Obodo, an Assistant Superintendent of Police in the legal department of the command, read:

“That you, Emeka Ihekwugba (male), on the 24th of April 2025, at about 18:00 hours (6 p.m.) at Obinihu, Nkwerre, within the jurisdiction of the Owerri Magistrate District, did, with the intent to have carnal knowledge of one (name withheld) under the age of 18 years, take her out of her mother’s custody and protection, or that of any other person having lawful care or charge of her, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 225 of the Criminal Code ‘C38’ Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, as applicable in Imo State.

“That you, Emeka Ihekwugba (male), on the same date, time, and place within the aforesaid Magistrate District, did have or attempt to have unlawful carnal knowledge of one (name withheld), a female under the age of 18 years, in your house against her will, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 221 of the Criminal Code ‘C38’ Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, as applicable in Imo State.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his counsel immediately applied for bail, which the prosecution did not oppose.

Ruling on the bail application, the magistrate granted him bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with a reliable surety residing within the jurisdiction of the court. The surety is required to submit two passport photographs and a valid means of identification to the court.

The magistrate, who adjourned the case to July 1, also granted the application made by the state Ministry of Justice for the case file to be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the state.

The Imo State chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and other civil rights organizations announced their appearances in the matter.

Meanwhile, the founder of a human rights organization, Stand For Humanity Foundation, Chidiebere Okeoma, has called on the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Danjuma Aboki, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Women Affairs, and the wife of the governor, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, as well as the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), to intervene in the matter to ensure justice.

During a visit to the human rights activist alongside her mother, the minor narrated how the accused allegedly lured her into his bedroom, drugged her, and defiled her.

