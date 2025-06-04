Stakeholders set agenda for ethical use of AI at Osogbo summit

As part of efforts aimed at redefining Nigeria’s digital future, civil society leaders, government representatives, and technology experts have canvassed for the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in creating inclusive solutions.

They stated this in Osogbo, Osun State, at the first-ever Civil Society Organization (CSO) AI Action Summit on Tuesday.

With the theme ‘Tech for Transformation: Civil Society Organizations as Catalysts in the AI Era’, the summit spotlighted the urgent need to ensure civil society organisations are not bystanders but active participants in shaping the country’s artificial intelligence trajectory.

Organised by the Rising Child Foundation (RCF) with support from the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) and LEAP Africa, the summit attracted over 200 participants from across the South-West region.

ALSO READ: Summit varsity VC advocates AI skills for journalism students

In her welcome address, Executive Director of RCF, Ms. Taibat Hussain, described the summit as a turning point for Nigeria’s civic sector.

“This is a mandate for action,” she declared. “Civil society must not be left behind in the AI revolution. We must be equipped, informed, and involved.”

She cited RCF’s recent needs assessment, which revealed that fewer than 20% of youth-led CSOs surveyed had any form of AI training, despite strong interest across the sector.

This insight led to the launch of RCF’s Digital Skills and AI Empowerment Programme, which trained 23 selected CSOs, many of whom are women-led, disability-focused, and rural-based, in ethical AI usage, digital advocacy, and readiness audits.

Delivering the keynote address, Vice Chancellor of Summit University, Professor Abiodun Musa Aibinu, emphasized that artificial intelligence should not be treated as an elite or distant tool.

“AI is already reshaping our world—from the way we educate, to the way we govern, and even how we fight misinformation,” he said. “Civil society must embrace AI not just as users but as co-creators of ethical, inclusive solutions.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on SDG and Multilateral Relations, Mr Bamikole Omishore, who represented the Osun State governor, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to inclusive digital transformation.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration is investing in youth digital skills, ICT infrastructure, and innovation-driven governance,” he noted. “But we understand that government cannot do it alone. Civil society must be central to our digital development agenda.”

A major highlight of the summit was the formal launch of a grassroots-informed AI policy framework, “Inclusive Artificial Intelligence for All,” presented by the policy consultant and founder of MyAIFactChecker, Mr. Abideen Olasupo.

The framework, the first of its kind in Nigeria, offers actionable guidance for CSOs to adopt AI in ways that are ethical, context-aware, and inclusive of marginalized communities.

“This policy brief reflects real-life needs and insights from the grassroots,” Olasupo said. “It is not just for researchers or policymakers—it’s designed to empower organizations that work daily with communities.”

The summit also featured a practical session by Project Manager at RCF, Dr. Bashirat Abdulganiyu, who introduced participants to free and accessible AI tools for nonprofit and everyday use. From AI-powered research assistants to chatbots and fact-checking tools, her presentation demonstrated how even resource-constrained organizations can begin integrating AI into their operations and advocacy.

Other engaging sessions included a panel discussion on AI in civic engagement, with insights from Dr. Kudirat Jimoh of Osun State University and ethical AI researcher Jibola Amusan, as well as an innovation demo by Syntax Squad, showcasing locally developed AI applications for governance and youth development.

Closing the event, RCF Communications Officer, Kerimat Olayiwola, called on all attendees to continue the momentum beyond the summit. “We must ensure that no community is digitally invisible. This is not a one-day conversation—it is the beginning of a movement,” she said.

As Nigeria seeks to build a digitally inclusive future, the CSO AI Action Summit in Osun State has laid a critical foundation—placing civil society not at the margins of technological transformation, but firmly at its center.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

