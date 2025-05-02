Natasha denies plotting with activist to accuse Akpabio of organ harvesting

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has denied conspiring with a UK-based activist to falsely accuse Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of organ harvesting and sexual harassment.

In a statement posted on her verified Facebook page on Friday, Natasha dismissed the claims made during a live broadcast by Sandra Duru.

She described the video content and voice effect attributed to her as “entirely untrue” and manipulated to serve a hidden agenda.

She wrote, “Fellow Nigerians,

“I have carefully watched a livestream which was done by one Sandra C Duru on facebook, on May 1st, 2025. The content of the livestream including the voice effect credited to me are entirely untrue, and most manipulated to serve Sandra Duru’s ulterior motive of playing the script of Senator Godswill Akpabio (who called 47 minutes into her during her live stream… see attached).

“To the best of my knowledge, those words used against Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Dr. Abiola, FIDA and good Nigerians as “Gullible and Hungry”, Yoruba Government etc are crazy falsehood and did not emanate from the natural cause of any contact involving me. It was from recent research that I also found out that the person who now represents herself as Sandra Duru is the same person who operated as Prof. Mgbeke on Facebook.

“In the nearest of time, I will respond to the unfounded allegations made therein.”

The statement was issued in response to claims made by Duru during a Facebook Live session on Thursday night.

In the one-hour, eight-minute broadcast, the activist alleged that Natasha offered her N200 million to falsely accuse Senator Akpabio of organ harvesting and other offences.

Duru, who claimed to be in possession of call logs and recorded conversations with the senator, alleged that Natasha admitted to having no evidence of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

“So I had to redirect her back to my question, and she then said it (sexual advances) didn’t happen. ‘I don’t have evidence.’

“I told Natasha, ‘You are a pathological liar. You have disgraced us, Nigerians.’ She said Nigerians were G and H – ‘Gullible and Hungry’ – and I asked, ‘You want to add to their problems?’ I told her to make peace with the Senate members, but she insisted they wanted to destroy the Yoruba government.

“I don’t know what she meant by that. Natasha is not teachable. She lacks humility and doesn’t care. If it doesn’t go Natasha’s way, you are her enemy. Natasha is on a mission to destroy men… I cannot watch her destroy our men, our sons, and our girls who are following her blindly,” she alleged.

Duru further claimed that she had forwarded all evidence, including recorded conversations and documents, to international authorities for forensic analysis.

According to her, she managed to save critical evidence before it was allegedly deleted by the senator.

She also stated that she had petitioned the Inter-Parliamentary Union, international security agencies, and the Nigerian Police, urging them to investigate Natasha’s alleged knowledge of the murder of Iniubong Umoren, who died in 2021.

“The Nigerian Police should handle the case of Natasha and her false allegations. She said she wants to force the Senate President to step down so that they can remove what they call the Yoruba government.

“Umoren died in 2021. An autopsy was done, and there was no organ harvesting. I have already written to international agencies about a senator who claimed to have known something about the murder of a young lady and kept it to herself. She must explain what she knows about the death.

“She said the reason for the fight was not really about the Senate President, but about the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. She said they don’t want the Yoruba government to go beyond four years. She admitted there was no evidence of sexual harassment of any kind.”

