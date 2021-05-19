Malami calls for multilateral approach in tackling global illicit financial flows

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said African need to build a consensus and multilateral approach in addressing the challenges of illicit financial flows internationally,

Malami stated this in Abuja while speaking at the International Conference on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFS) and Assets Recovery organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

A statement from the office of the AGF said the minister said, “There is no doubt that international and regional cooperation is key in achieving this goal as no one country can do it.

“Therefore, we must all work together. This is what the Financial and Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) Panel’s report released in February 2021 is telling us.

“How we meet the recommendations of the panel in order to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a global and regional challenge,” he added.

Malami, who was represented by the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform and International Relations, Mrs Juliet IIbekak said, the government is working to ensure that the recovered assets benefit all Nigerians through investment in social development programs and infrastructure.

