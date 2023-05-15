Following the completion of 4-year tenure of Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration, the Government is poised to expand its economy further by embarking on a global investment drive aimed at attracting more investors in the diaspora to invest in the rapidly growing Oyo economy.

In a bid to achieve this goal, Governor Makinde is set to deliver a keynote address at the Oyo International Business Summit 2023 in London on May 19, at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel London Kensington, 4-18 Harrington Gardens, South Kensington, London SW7 4LH.

The summit with the theme “Accessing the Pioneer Advantage to Sustainable Investments in Oyo State”, is aimed at bringing together key actors in the agribusiness, solid minerals & mining, tourism, sustainable energy, and infrastructure sectors to discuss investment opportunities in these areas through private investment ventures (PIV), public-private partnerships (PPP), and public-private-development partnership (PPDP) models in the State.

According to the Business Summit Director, Mr Peter Eledan, the summit is the first of its kind beyond the shores of Oyo State, adding, “The event will bring together high-profile key decision-makers, including CEOs and investors, from around the world.”

He stressed that Governor Makinde is keen to develop a smart city and environmentally friendly green industry and would be meeting with senior executives of companies with business interests in the State during the summit.

“The summit will also provide potential investors and stakeholders with a platform to better understand investment opportunities and how to harness them to generate sustainable growth for Oyo State while providing investors with high returns on their investment(s). The state is booming, and it is time to invest in the State, an ideal future investment destination in Nigeria,” Eledan added.

The governor, who has set up many business-friendly policies to support investors and encourage sustainable development and economic growth in the state, will use the summit to present an ideal opportunity for investors and businesses facilitating investment and partnerships to network and build valuable relationships that can bring lasting partnerships and successful investments to Oyo.

Governor Makinde intends to use the summit as a platform to showcase the comparative advantage that Oyo State has over its counterpart in Nigeria and open the state’s economy to the global community. With its agrarian nature, there is more to benefit in agribusiness, tourism, solid minerals and mining, sustainable energy, and infrastructure. These sectors can add to revenue generation and employment opportunities for the teeming populace.

“The Oyo International Business Summit 2023 marks the beginning of Omituntun 2.0, a programme dubbed sustainable development. It is an ideal strategy to kick-start the second term of Governor Makinde, which promises to be fruitful for the betterment of the State and its citizens,” he added.

