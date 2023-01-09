Makinde orders payment of two months salary deductions to civil servants

“I can tell you that when we came in, we met so many financial infractions and we decided to focus on accelerated development of the state”

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Monday that his administration has prioritized workers’ welfare in the last 44 months, adding that he has ensured no worker was sacked so far in his tenure.

The governor, who stated this during the 2023 Inter-faith Service, held at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, said that he has remained faithful to his promise to uphold workers’ welfare.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor also ordered the immediate payment of two months’ salary deductions to the workers.

Makinde, who said that he has also ensured that no worker has been unjustly dismissed from work, added that his administration is built on fairness, equity, and justice.

According to him, his administration has employed a good number of health workers as well as 5,000 teachers, adding that he will continue to prioritize the welfare of the workers in the state.

The governor, while speaking on the salary structure of Oyo State House of Assembly workers, said that his administration will find means of paying the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS), within the resources available to the state.

He said: “There is no need for a long speech today, but I will address a few of the things you brought up. This is because I promised the people of Oyo State that I have control over whether I will be truthful to them or not. I will always tell you the truth no matter what is involved. I may make mistakes, it is only God who is above mistakes.

“This is the fourth inter-faith service and the last for the first tenure of this administration. You did not collect the 13th-month salary in 2018 but you got it in 2019, (when we came on board), 2020, 2021, and 2022, and I am sure you will get it again in 2023 under this same administration when I am re-elected as your governor.

“We promised to look after the welfare of our people; the civil servants and also the people of Oyo State. I will mention one or two things we have done, which are deliberate. For 44 months, we did not sack any individual, rather, we brought back those who were wrongfully dismissed without collecting anything. We worked based on fairness, equity, and justice.

“We employed 5,000 teachers and 500 health officers. Though there are still a few people that are yet to be brought back into the system, it was not this administration that dismissed those individuals but we have to look at the documents on the ground. If they had accused someone of theft, would I bring the person back into the system? No. So, those we brought back were those we were satisfied with their documentation.





“Another major issue that the Labour Unions brought up is that of deductions. I can assure you that it will also be addressed within days. I met with the Commissioner of Finance before I came for this program and requested certain information on the deductions. I told him that the money should have been paid to the workers while they pay to the Cooperatives by themselves.

“So, we are finding a solution that will be sustainable but, to start with, two deductions will be paid immediately out of the five that are outstanding.

“I can tell you that when we came in, we met so many financial infractions and we decided to focus on accelerated development of the state as opposed to chasing people around.”

In their separate preachings, Islamic clerics, Alhaji Bello Rufai and Bishop Ademola Moradeyo appreciated the governor for fulfilling his electoral promises to workers, adding that the governor has been embarking on policies that would bring succor to the civil servants and people of the state in general.

Earlier, the Oyo State Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Agboola, pledged the continued support of the civil servants to the government and called for dedication from the workers.

Alhaja Agboola commended the entire Civil/Public Servants of Oyo State for their cooperation with the present administration since its inception.