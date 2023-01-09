US congressman demands release of Kanu, condemn “genocide” by FG against South East

A United States Representative, Jarvice Johnson has demanded for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu stating the need for the government of Nigeria to comply with the UN Mandate and the Orders of its own Courts.

Representative Johnson had accused the Nigerian government of carrying out “another form of genocide, one citizen at a time”, and called on the American government to get involved to stop this genocide.

In a press release, he advised the US government: “We have protected other countries around this world to help vulnerable populations; we need to do the same for Nigeria and it’s Biafran citizens”.

“The illegal kidnaping, torture, and solitary confinement of Mazi Kanu offends our democratic norms. So does the willful disobedience of the judgments of its own courts by the Nigerian government”.

According to him, “The Nigerian government has refused to obey the orders of its own courts, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains in solitary confinement enforced by its Secret Police.

“Mazi Kanu’s health conditions have been ignored by Nigeria’s Secret Police. He has been denied access to his doctors and to the regular supply of his medications. His health has increasingly detoriorated, and it is now feared that he may die in solitary confinement.

“Mazi Kanu’s only offence is that he is the leading advocate for the freedom of all oppressed Nigerians, and for a referendum on the Biafran issue. The right of free speech including political advocacy is a cornerstone of all democracies.

“At a time when democracy is threatened globally, it is imperative that we all join hands to protect Mazi Kanu’s right of freedom of speech”, Reps Johnson said.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is the foremost Freedom Fighter for the rights of oppressed people in Nigeria. For over 19 months, after he was kidnapped in Kenya, tortured, and illegally taken to Nigeria, he has been in solitary confinement. In July 2022, a United Nations Working Group, after its deliberations on his matter, called for his unconditional release.





He described the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as “the foremost Freedom Fighter for the rights of oppressed people in Nigeria”.

According to the State of Texas Representative, “For over 19 months, after he was kidnapped in Kenya, tortured, and illegally taken to Nigeria, he has been in solitary confinement. In July 2022, a United Nations Working Group, after its deliberations on his matter”, and called for Kanu’s unconditional release.