OYO State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, inaugurated a primary health centre donated to the Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ibadan branch, by the family of the late Alhaji Jimoh Adedigba, a retired permanent secretary in the state civil service and a former branch secretary of MAN for several years.

Governor Makinde, in a remark at the ceremony held at MAN Centre, NTC Road, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, where the facility is situated, thanked the Adedigba family for taking the initiative to complement the effort of his administration to provide all-round medical services to the people of the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Commissioner for Land, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Williams Akin-Funmilayo, promised that his government would partner MAN in the maintenance and sustenance of the medical facility.

Makinde noted that in keeping to his promise to improve the well-being of the citizens of Oyo State, his administration has so far ensured that primary healthcare centres in at least 200 administrative wards in the state are functioning effectively.

Other government functionaries who accompanied the commissioner included the Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamorudeen Aderibigbe; the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji and Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health, Dr Bunmi Ayinde.

The president of MAN, Alhaji Tajudeen Ojikutu, in a keynote address, described the donation of the facility to the association as a mark of righteousness and faithfulness to the teachings of Islam on the part of the family of the late Alhaji Adedigba.

“It is mentioned in the hadith of Abu Huraira (may Allah be pleased with him) that Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said that when a man dies, all his good deeds will come to an end except three things, of which charity/endowment (sadaqah jariyah) is one.

“The facility donated for the benefit of mankind to the Ibadan branch (of MAN) is an endowment or charity. Islam teaches us that for as long as the facility is beneficial to human beings, the rewards will continue to be credited to the account of the late Alhaji Jimoh Atilola Adedigba. It takes a beneficial knowledge or righteous family to do this,” Alhaji Ojikutu said.

He congratulated the widow, Alhaja Wasilat Morohunranti Adedigba and the children of the deceased “on this remarkable achievement requiring extraordinary courage.”

The chairman of MAN, Ibadan branch, Alhaji AbdurRahman AbdulGaniy, noted that the facility named Alhaji Jimoh Atilola Adedigba Primary Healthcare Centre was built, equipped and donated by the family of Alhaji Adedigba in commemoration of his 80th posthumous birthday.

Alhaji AbdulGaniy stated that the 20-bed facility is meant to take care of the medical needs of members of MAN and students of the association’s schools, as well as residents of Joyce B, NTC Road, Oke-Ado and other neighbouring environments, regardless of their religious beliefs.





He traced the genesis of the project to a Ramadan lecture organised by MAN, Ibadan branch, which was chaired by a member of the Adedigba family who announced the donation of a hospital to help the association in furthering its service to humanity.

He described the project as an addition to the good work of Governor Makinde in the area of healthcare and expressed the hope that the governor would join the facility to the existing functional primary healthcare centres in the state towards actualising his objective to ensure that “there is at least one PHC in each of the 351 wards in our darling state.”

“This healthcare facility stands as a beacon of hope not just for the Muslim ummah but for every individual in and around this area, Joyce B, NTC Road, Oke Ado, Oke Bola, Itamaya, Foko, Ososami and to the extent of Molete.

“It is our belief and vision that it will cater to the medical needs of countless individuals, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds. We have planted a seed of unity, compassion and service to humanity with this establishment,” the MAN chairman said.

He pleaded with Governor Makinde, organisations and individuals “who demonstrate capacity to partner with government in its laudable programmes like ours” to assist the association “in relieving the various post-inauguration challenges that we may encounter.”

He listed the areas of assistance to include hiring of medical doctors, nurses and midwives and community health extension workers for smooth operations at the PHC, as well as an ambulance to ease referrals.

A representative of the Adedigba family, Mrs Mulikat Hussein Giwa, thanked MAN for accepting the gift of the medical centre and expressed the hope that the facility will be of great and enduring benefit to humanity.

A delegation from Igboora and other parts of Ibarapa was led to the event by the Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Titiloye and other traditional rulers from the axis.

Other dignitaries comprising renowned clerics and personalities in attendance were pioneer Executive Secretary of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Professor Dawud Noibi; the incumbent president of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo; former Head of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, Professor Kamil Koyejo Oloso; the Chief Imam of Oluyole Estate Extension Central Mosque, Skeikh Mudathir Bada; the Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan, Professor Abdur-Rahman Oloyede; and former Executive Secretary, National Commission for Nomadic Education, Professor Rashid Aderinoye.

Also on the roll call were renowned preacher, Dr Dawud Amoo Alaga; Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Professor Hakeem Lasisi; the Chief Imam of Gbagi, Sheikh Abdul Mojeed Abata and the Mufasir of Ibadan, Sheikh Bari Adetunji, who represented the Chief Imam of Ibadan, Sheikh Abubakri Abdul Ganiy Agbotomokekere; Chairman, Oyo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Hashim Atere, Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adebola Hamzat, represented by an officer, Mr Sanusi Muritala, as well as representatives of various Muslim and trade associations.

