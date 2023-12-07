Lawmaker representing Ondo East/West federal constituency in the green chamber of the National Assembly, Honourable Abiola Peter Makinde, has been honoured with the Knight of World Peace by the World Peace Institute.

Makinde was honoured with the new status during an event held in Abuja. The symbolic presentation was done by Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun (Rtd) CFR.

Hon. Makinde, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Human Rights, delivered the keynote address at the event where he spoke on the topic: “Steps to Sustainable Development Through Human Rights.”

Hon Makinde, while giving his acceptance speech, thanked the World Peace Institute and also assured of his continued commitment to the course of humanity.

He said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious title of Knight of World Peace from the World Peace Institute.

“This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective efforts of individuals and organisations striving for a harmonious world.

“I extend my gratitude to the institute for acknowledging the importance of fostering global unity and understanding.

“As a Knight of World Peace, I pledge to continue advocating diplomacy, empathy, and cooperation on the international stage. “Together, let us work towards building bridges that transcend borders, promoting dialogue that resolves conflicts, and embracing diversity as a source of strength.

“This honour serves as a reminder that each of us has a role to play in shaping a future where peace prevails, and I am committed to fulfilling that responsibility with unwavering dedication,” Makinde noted.

Others who were also honoured include: His Royal Majesty, the Olowu of Owu-Kuta, Hameed Makama Oyelude CON; His Highness, Emir of Zazzau (the Emir of Zaria), Mallam Ambassador Nuhu Bamali, among others.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE