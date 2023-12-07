The Oyo State National Assembly caucus elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) has harped on the unity of members at all levels of governance.

This necessitated their meeting with the National leadership of the party, Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje in Abuja.

The SpecialAdviser on Media to Senator Sharafadeen Alli was quoted in a statement as saying that the meeting was to further cement relationship between the National and State chapter of the party.

The delegation was led by the three senators, Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), Sharafadeen Alli (Oyo South) and Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central).

Other members of the delegation include Reps members; Tajudeen Abisodun, Lateef Mohammed, Olamijuwonlo Alao- Akala, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Akeem Adeyemi and Olafisoye Akinmoyede.

The statement said that the meeting was a proactive approach by the National Assembly caucus in addressing the challenges and building a united front.

“This engagement is a significant step in the right direction, as it provided opportunity for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas,” it said.

It said that the effort was a great step towards building a virile, stronger, and united APC in the state, noting that unity and cohesion among members are essential for party success and effectiveness.

The statement described the action as a clear demonstration of their commitment to working together and strengthening the party’s structure in the state.

It expressed hope that the engagements would lead to effective strategies, improved decision-making, and the advancement of the party’s objectives in the state.

“The delegation’s presence and engagement with the national leadership will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the party’s activities and overall progress,” it said.

The statement said that the representatives, during the meeting, expressed commitment to ensuring good governance within their respective communities.

It said that they emphasised their dedication to serving their constituents and their collaborative efforts for the party’s advancement.

The lawmakers absent at the meeting were Reps members including; Akin Alabi, Aderemi Oseni and Musiliu Akinremi.

